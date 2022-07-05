  
KCR announces wide-ranging measures for students of backward sections

Published Jul 5, 2022
CM KCR reviewed residential education and skill development training for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities with ministers and officials concerned at the Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday showered sops — ranging from free education till class 12 to aiding preparation for competitive exams — on students belonging to backward classes, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minorities.

The CM directed officials to upgrade existing government residential schools (gurukulams) of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities for the introduction of Intermediate courses from the current academic year (2022-23).

Besides, 15 women's residential degree colleges are to be set up this academic year, and 17 more institutes from the next academic year, to cover all 33 districts.

The CM stated that the population of BCs is more in the state and accordingly, there is a need to increase residential educational institutions to meet future requirements.

Rao also announced the setting up of 132 new study circles, one each for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in each district.

He also directed officials to set up institutions, named ‘All India Services Study Circle of Telangana State’, to train students for IAS, IPS, IFS, Group-I and other Central and state government service competitive exams.

The CM reviewed residential education and skill development training for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities with ministers and officials concerned at the Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

He directed officials to convert study circles belonging to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities into skill development training centres and guidance centres, to help them gain employment. Rao said that these study circles should not confine to training students for only competitive exams but also help them acquire skills to secure jobs in various sectors.

He said that study circles must not just concentrate on state exams but prepare aspirants to secure national-level jobs. Rao said that the focus should be to train Telangana students to secure jobs in the Air Force, Army, and banking sector, among others.

