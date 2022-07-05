JV takes TS to court over tender denial

Hyderabad: A joint venture (JV) between Kendriya Bhandar-Zenith Metaplast Ltd and V3 Enterprises Pvt Ltd on Monday approached the Telangana High Court challenging the Telangana state government’s ‘illegal and wrongful categorisation’ of the company as the one that has “not fulfilled” eligibility criteria to bid for a government tender to supply furniture items to government-run schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme.

The company called the government’s categorisation “wholly unreasonable, arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the High Court that Telangana state Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) and its chief engineer issued a tender notification on May 9 to procure Rs 195 crore worth of furniture for state government-run schools.

The petitioner stated that Kendriya Bhandar is the Central Government Employees Consumer Cooperative Society Ltd and has been functioning under the aegis of the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions. Kendriya Bhandar has been manufacturing and supplying items like table chairs, stools etc.

The petitioner informed the court that JV partners are Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) dealing with the manufacture and supply of modular furniture in steel and wood, school/ office furniture and have been supplying to large corporate companies, state governments and educational institutions in India and abroad.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that they meet all the necessary criteria and conditions stipulated in the tender notification but the government has not provided any reason or ground as to why they have been depicted as ‘not fulfilled’ in the e-portal.