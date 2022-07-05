Hyderabad receives intermittent spells of light, heavy rains

Rain started from the western parts of the city at around 5 pm and spread to other parts. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Many parts of the city experienced intermittent spells of light as well as heavy rainfall on Monday, while many places in Sangareddy and Ranga Reddy also received sizeable amounts of rainfall.

Rain started from the western parts of the city at around 5 pm and spread to other parts. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), within GHMC limits, Ramanathpur in Uppal mandal received the highest rain of 31 mm until 8 pm. The areas of Amberpet, Narayanguda, Bandlaguda, Jeedimetla and Hayathnagar also received substantial rain of over 16 mm.

Sangareddy received the highest rainfall of 51.88 mm in the state until 8 pm, followed by Kandi and Rudraram in the district both of which also got over 30 mm. Abdullapurment and Pasumamula in Rangareddy district recorded over 25 mm of rain.

For Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Warangal rural and urban, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Kamareddy.