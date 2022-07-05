  
CM Jagan takes up special category status with PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 5, 2022, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 9:51 am IST
Jagan reiterates support to NDA Presidential candidate Droupdai Murmu, second time since June 23
Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy presents a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju 125th birth anniversary celebrations at Peda Amiram in Bhimavaram on Monday. AP Governor B.Harichandan and Minister for Tourism R.K.Roja are seen. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy presents a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju 125th birth anniversary celebrations at Peda Amiram in Bhimavaram on Monday. AP Governor B.Harichandan and Minister for Tourism R.K.Roja are seen. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Monday revived the Special Category Status demand, timing his move with the Presidential election in which the YSRC votes are essential for the BJP to ensure victory of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.  

The CM made a plea for SCS during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to AP to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju in Bhimavaram. While giving a send-off to the PM at Gannavaram airport on Monday, Jagan submitted a letter/ memorandum to him, seeking SCS for AP and release of pending central fund arrears.

CM Jagan on June 23 announced support to NDA presidential candidate Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if elected. This is the second time the YSRC extended its support to BJP in the presidential elections.

The Opposition parties including Telugu Desam has been demanding that the YSRC pressurise Modi for sanctioning the Special Category Status (SCS) to AP in lieu of the YSRC supporting the BJP’s presidential candidate.

CM Jagan told the PM that grant of SCS would help the state recover from the bifurcation difficulties.

In the letter, the CM requested the Centre to release the resource gap grant of Rs.34,125.5 crore and clear the due of Rs.6,627.28 crore which was put by Telangana  Discoms to AP Genco. Also, he urged the PM to consider the revised estimates of the Polavaram Project and give approval for Rs.55,548.87 crore.

Jagan reminded Modi that the allotment of ration to the state under the National Food Security Act was not rational and this was causing serious damage to the state’s interests. He also appealed for adequate financial support for newly established medical colleges in the state and clearances for Bhogapuram Airport and allocation of iron ore mines to APMDC.

Tags: andhra pradesh special status, pm modi in andhra pradesh, cm ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


