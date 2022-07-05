  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2022 Black balloons flown ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Black balloons flown during PM’ Modi's Andhra Pradesh visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 5, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Two Congress activists released balloons from an under-construction building at Kesarapalli village
Congress leaders Rajiv Ratan and Ravi Prakash climbed the building and released the black balloons. (ANI)
 Congress leaders Rajiv Ratan and Ravi Prakash climbed the building and released the black balloons. (ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leaders flew black balloons in the air, protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to AP on Monday, near Gannavaram airport. State BJP president Somu Veeraraju expressed  concern over the "security lapse" when PM Modi along with state governor and chief minister left for Bhimavaram in a helicopter.

When the helicopter took off from the airport and was moving towards Bhimavaram, two Congress activists released balloons from an under-construction building at Kesarapalli village. Congress leaders Rajiv Ratan and Ravi Prakash climbed the building and released the black balloons. They said this was a protest against the non-fulfillment of the bifurcation assurances to AP.

Krishna district police said that the Congress leaders had given a nationwide call to oppose PM Modi by showing black balloons.

The district police had imposed Sec 30 and Sec 144 of the police act.

Before the PM's arrival, around 8:30 am, three persons namely Sunkara Padmashree, Parvathi and Kishore were seen walking towards the airport with black balloons. The police arrested the three.

Five minutes after PM took off from Gannavaram airport, two Congressmen protestd at Kesarapalli , 4.5km away from the airport. Of the two, Ravi Prakash has been taken into custody while Rajeev Ratan ran away.

BJP state president has demanded a detailed probe. He said he would file a complaint with the Union Home Minister over the security lapse.

In Nellore, Congress leaders held a protest at Indira Bhavan against the visit of the PM, and held black balloons in their hands.

...
Tags: black balloons, pm modi in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 05 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the 'India Today Conclave East 2022' event, in Kolkata, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mamata: Amit Shah's son has taken dynasty to BCCI

Rain started from the western parts of the city at around 5 pm and spread to other parts. (DC Image)

Hyderabad receives intermittent spells of light, heavy rains

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Rajendar has been named as the convener of the group that will oversee the joinings of leaders of other political parties into the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP speeds up drive to capture power in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

CJI Ramana: No space for divisive politics

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->