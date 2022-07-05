BJP speeds up drive to capture power in Telangana

Rajendar has been named as the convener of the group that will oversee the joinings of leaders of other political parties into the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up the pace of its activities, coming fresh from the massive success of its public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two-day party national executive meeting in the city that unanimously approved a special statement on Telangana that laid a framework for the party on moving ahead to capture power in the state when elections are held.

On Monday, a day before the state BJP office-bearers are to meet to discuss the way forward, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced the formation of three crucial party panels — a coordination committee on joinings, a finance committee, and a committee to study the failures of the TRS and problems faced by the people.

Interestingly, Etala Rajendar, the former finance minister in the current TRS government, who quit that party to join the BJP, has been named as the convener of the group that will oversee the joinings of leaders of other political parties into the BJP. It also has other prominent leaders who joined the BJP recently, including former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the latest entrant into the party who joined on Sunday, and DK Aruna, who left the Congress. The others in the committee are long-time BJP member and senior leader Dr K Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, and former minister A. Chandrashekar.

While former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy will be the convener of the finance committee, which has Garikapati Mohan Rao, Chada Suresh Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, the party treasurer Shanti Kumari, and Yoganand.

For the third group, Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Aravind has been named as the convener. The other members of the group are Vivek Venkatswamy, G Raghunandan Rao, V. Swamy Goud, Dr S Prakash Reddy, and Bobby Azmeera, who is the first woman pilot from Telangana.