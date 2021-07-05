Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2021 Woman moves Kerala H ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Woman moves Kerala HC for necessary support to son in UAE jail for spying for India

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 11:41 am IST
The woman has alleged that her son was not even provided proper legal aid to defend himself in the courts
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kochi: A woman has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Centre to provide necessary support to her son who is languishing in a UAE jail since August 2015 after his arrest for allegedly spying for the Indian government.

The plea by Shahubanath Beevi has also claimed that her son has been subjected to "severe torture and harassment" and he did not get any kind of support from the Indian Embassy there or the central government.

 

Her son, Shihani Meera Sahib Jamal Mohammed, has been imprisoned in the Abu Dhabi Central Prison, in UAE since August 25, 2015, the petition said.

The woman has alleged that her son was not even provided proper legal aid to defend himself in the courts there.

She has also claimed that she sent several representations, including a latest one on June 11, citing human rights violations and denial of basic rights to her son and seeking assistance from the government.

However, she has not received any response yet, her petition claimed.

The woman's plea urges the High Court to issue a direction to the central government to "extend necessary support to the petitioner's son legally, diplomatically and politically" and to also consider her latest representation within a reasonable period of time.

 

...
Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala


