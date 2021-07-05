Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2021 India records 39,796 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 39,796 new Covid cases, 723 deaths

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2021, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 10:21 am IST
The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

 

It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 28 consecutive days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.4 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430.

 

The case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered has reached 35.28 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

 

...
Tags: india covid, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


