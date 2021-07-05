Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2021 Former President Pra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit joins TMC

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2021, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 6:10 pm IST
He was welcomed into the party by TMC leader in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, amid shouts of 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!'
Ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee was welcomed into the party by TMC leader. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)
 Ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee was welcomed into the party by TMC leader. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee joined the Trinamool Congress here on Monday.

The former two-time lawmaker from Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal had been in talks with the TMC leadership over the past few weeks, party sources said.

 

He was welcomed into the party by TMC leader in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, amid shouts of 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!'

"Didi succeeded in halting the BJP juggernaut in West Bengal. She is the most credible secular leader in the country who can fight and defeat the communal BJP. I have left one Congress to join another. We are sure of resisting the saffron camp across India in the future," Mukherjee said.

The newly inducted leader said that while he was in touch with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee before the assembly elections, had he joined the TMC before the polls, it would have been construed that he switched allegiance for some post.

 

"I don't hanker for any post. I work as a grassroots worker and it is up to the party to decide how to use me. I did not have any post in the Congress," Mukherjee added.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the party hopes that Abhijit Mukherjee's political acumen and sagacity will help it to ensure a "BJP-free India" in the future.

"We would like to use his services appropriately to fight the communal, undemocratic and fascist forces. He is the son of Pranab Mukherjee, who was our source of inspiration on many matters. He was a politician with deep roots in secular and progressive values," Chatterjee added.

 

...
Tags: abhijit mukherjee, pranab mukherjee, trinamool congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

Madras HC refuses to quash IT notices against Karti Chidambaram

Swapna Suresh. (Photo: ANI)

Gold Smuggling case: Swapna Suresh moves bail plea in Kerala HC

The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (Representational Image: Twitter/ ANI)

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maha Assembly for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

Karnataka Unlock: Religious places, malls open; transport back to full capacity

Workers clean the premises of a mall after authorities allowed malls to reopen during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (PTI)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 39,796 new Covid cases, 723 deaths

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham