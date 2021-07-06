Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2021 DWMA breaks own reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DWMA breaks own record, provides 100.33 lakh working days under NREGS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2021, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 1:37 am IST
The rural poor are the biggest beneficiaries of the employment guarantee scheme
There are 5.45 lakh job cards in the district, however only nearly 3.73 lakhs job cards are in activation. Representational Image (PTI)
 There are 5.45 lakh job cards in the district, however only nearly 3.73 lakhs job cards are in activation. Representational Image (PTI)

Kadapa: The Kadapa District Water Management Authority (DWMA) has broken its own records in providing employment to those in rural areas under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). This is the first time in almost 14 years since the NREGA came into force in 2006 that it has provided more than one crore working days in the first three months of a financial year. In fact, while setting a target of 1.88 crore working days this year, DWMA officials are to be commended for achieving 100.33 lakhs working days, almost 60 per cent of the target in the first three months.

The MNREGS is in full swing in the district. The rural poor are the biggest beneficiaries of the employment guarantee scheme. More than one lakh workers a day are being benefitted from the scheme. The district administration has prepared plans to utilise more funds in the district under the MNREGS. It has prepared an annual report targeting to spend Rs 771.09 crore on employment in the financial year 2021-22 and spent Rs 233.95 crores till June 30, and provided 100.33 lakhs working days to labourers.

 

There are 5.45 lakh job cards in the district, however only nearly 3.73 lakhs job cards are in activation. Out of 794 gram panchayats, there were 29,864 Sham Shakti Sangham (SSS) registered. The total number of labour registered in these groups was 5,45,049. It has set a target of 1.88 crore personal working days under the scheme this year. 1.49 crore working days were provided in the last financial year.

DWMA project director Pandillapalli Yadubhushan Reddy told this newspaper this had been achieved with the full cooperation and encouragement of district collector Chevuru Harikiran. He expressed confidence that the rest of the mission would be completed smoothly. “We will work in the same spirit this year as well and will definitely provide employment beyond the target,” he said.

 

...
Tags: district water management authority (dwma)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar. (Twitter)

Two farmers accuse TRS MLA of building his ‘palace’ on their land

Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

Ties with TN to be hit if AP fails to release 15 tmc ft water to Chennai

Such blatant misuse of the government largesse has occurred due to RWAs, local politicians and field staff of water board joining hands. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Malaysian Township skimming money off residents over water charges

National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)

Repeated litigations will attract penalty, warns NGT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID death data: Kerala to clear backlog, names of deceased to be published

Kerala reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,640. (Photo: PTI)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)

VP Naidu calls for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new COVID-19 variants

Naidu pointed out species jump of a virusfrom humans to animals or vice versacould lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Fatima Isa's mom moves Kerala HC to repatriate daughter from Afghanistan to India

In her petition, Bindu has alleged that her daughter was
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham