COVID death data: Kerala to clear backlog, names of deceased to be published

Published Jul 5, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
This comes after the opposition raised issue that the Kerala government's COVID death toll lacks transparency
Kerala reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,640. (Photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday instructed the state officials to clear any backlog in updation of data on COVID-19 deaths, stating that a system is in place for real-time update of details regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also decided to publish the names of those who died due to COVID-19 in the state.

 

Earlier, district-wise age and date of deaths were published in the bulletin on the Department of Health's website. From now on, it was decided to publish the name, age and place.

This comes after the opposition raised issue that the Kerala government's COVID death toll lacks transparency. The opposition leader VD Satheesan had alleged that the state is underreporting COVID deaths in clear violation of ICMR guidelines.

"The Supreme Court ordered to provide financial assistance to the relatives of Covid victims. But since the Kerala government is not giving accurate figures many people are denied it. A COVID expert panel sitting in the state capital is determining the cause of death instead of doctors," he had alleged.

 

The allegation was refuted by Veena George saying that it was doctors who were determining the cause of death.

Kerala reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin, taking the death toll to 13,640.

