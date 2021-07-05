Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2021 12 BJP MLAs suspende ...
Nation, Current Affairs

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maha Assembly for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2021, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 5:24 pm IST
The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote
The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (Representational Image: Twitter/ ANI)
 The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (Representational Image: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was "one-sided".

 

However, Jadhav sought a probe into the allegation that some Shiv Sena members and he himself made uncharitable remarks, and said he was ready to face any punishment if it was proven true.

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

Parab said during the period of suspension, the 12 legislators will not be allowed to enter the Legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

 

Objecting to the decision, BJP members, led by Fadnavis, said the opposition would boycott the House proceedings.

"This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches, because we exposed the government's falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies," Fadnavis said.

He said the BJP members had not abused the presiding officer. "It was Shiv Sena MLAs who used abusive words. I brought our MLAs out of the Speaker's chamber," Fadnavis said.

Ashish Shelar apologised and the matter ended, the former CM said, claiming that what Jadhav said was a "one-sided" account.

 

Earlier, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP members of misbehaving with Bhaskar Jadhav and the state Assembly was adjourned four times over the issue.

The House was initially adjourned for 10 minutes after Jadhav put to vote the resolution urging the Centre to provide 2011 census data to enable the State Backward Class Commission to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population, in a bid to restore political reservations for its members in local bodies.

Some BJP members, including Girish Mahajan and Sanjay Kute, climbed the Speaker's podium and argued with the Chair.

 

Later, after the House reassembled, minister Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena member Sunil Prabhu demanded that action be taken against the opposition members for their behaviour with Jadhav.

"What happened in your chamber is not right," Malik said addressing Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

The Deputy Speaker then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Later, presiding officer Dilip Bankar adjourned the House for another 15 minutes and again for 30 minutes.

Talking to reporters outside the House, Malik alleged that the BJP members had "gheraoed" Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber and used abusive words.

 

He claimed that Fadnavis also broke his own mike.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray then called Jadhav in his chamber to seek information on what had happened.

When the House reassembled after the fourth adjournment, Jadhav was in the Speaker's Chair and gave a detailed account of what had happened.

He said Maharashtra's tradition was never to take outside the differences expressed on the floor of the House.

"Today is a black day for me. Abusive words were directed at me. Some people are saying I made uncharitable remarks. Let there be a probe into it after checking the CCTV footage. If I have used any inappropriate language, I am ready to face any punishment," Jadhav said.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra legislative assembly, bjp mlas, maharashtra bjp mlas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi

Besides, the decision to open the famous tourist places in the district will be taken after the directions from the State government, the Nilgiris Collector told reporters here. (Representational Image: PTI)

E-pass must for tourists from Kerala, Karnataka to enter Nilgiris

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy meets CM against leasing out 'MySugar', targets Mandya MP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

Karnataka Unlock: Religious places, malls open; transport back to full capacity

Workers clean the premises of a mall after authorities allowed malls to reopen during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (PTI)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 39,796 new Covid cases, 723 deaths

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham