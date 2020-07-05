103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation, Current Affairs

'To-let' boards spring up at houses, shops as workers leave Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 5, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Even those wanting to return are now having second thoughts, with talk of Lockdown 2 being imposed in the state
To-let boards have sprung up at many houses and commercial places in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 To-let boards have sprung up at many houses and commercial places in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: To-let boards have sprung up at many houses and commercial places in Hyderabad. One can see a couple of such boards in each and every street. Tenants are hard to be found as people from throughout India and districts of Telangana have vacated the city following the Lockdown 1.

Even those wanting to return are now having second thoughts, with talk of Lockdown 2 being imposed following increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state, particularly within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

 

Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Ashoknagar, Hyderguda, Barkatpura, and RTC Crossroads are areas where aspirants for UPSC and other competitive exams stayed. These localities have a concentration of coaching centres, which train aspirants who want high-level jobs available in the country.

Those getting trained in software courses, particularly those belonging to the two Telugu-speaking states, had clustered around Ameerpet. Students preparing for GRE and GMAT also stayed in these areas. But most of them have returned to their native places. Similarly, people who worked in commercial establishment located in Abids, Basheerbagh and Gunfoundry areas too have left for their own states.

Many areas surrounding Gulzar Houz in Old City are mostly occupied by guest workers from West Bengal and Bihar, who are engaged in manufacturing of jewellery. Lockdown made them leave the city. Same is the case with those working in hotel industry and fast food stalls spread over the entire state capital. These employ guest workers mostly hailing from Odisha and Bihar.

Likewise, many people from Rajasthan and UP work with granite and marble yards in Chaitanyapuri, Bandlaguda and Uppal. Their exodus has also left many houses empty. The fear of Covid-19, their bad experience while trying to exit the city, and rumours of another lockdown are compelling them to remain at their native places.
Houses are vacant even in Hitec City area.

With many establishments offering the work from home option, employees have returned to their cities in other states. Many fast food centres, beauty parlours and saloons are closed down or have skeletal staff as there are no customers.

G. Hanumanth Rao, a rental agent, said, “Earlier, we used to hunt for vacant houses, because there were many tenants looking for accommodation. Houses used to get occupied within two days of falling vacant. Now, since two-three months, many houses are lying vacant, as they do not have any takers from the student community or employees hailing from other states.”

Fayaz of Sarkar Properties, said, “Hyderabad has a sizeable population of people from other states or districts within Telangana. This is because there are many work opportunities available. For many house owners, rent is their prime income. But the lockdown and pandemic have left them without any earnings, as people have left for their native places,” Fayaz pointed out.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


