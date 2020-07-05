'To-let' boards spring up at houses, shops as workers leave Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To-let boards have sprung up at many houses and commercial places in Hyderabad. One can see a couple of such boards in each and every street. Tenants are hard to be found as people from throughout India and districts of Telangana have vacated the city following the Lockdown 1.

Even those wanting to return are now having second thoughts, with talk of Lockdown 2 being imposed following increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state, particularly within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Ashoknagar, Hyderguda, Barkatpura, and RTC Crossroads are areas where aspirants for UPSC and other competitive exams stayed. These localities have a concentration of coaching centres, which train aspirants who want high-level jobs available in the country.

Those getting trained in software courses, particularly those belonging to the two Telugu-speaking states, had clustered around Ameerpet. Students preparing for GRE and GMAT also stayed in these areas. But most of them have returned to their native places. Similarly, people who worked in commercial establishment located in Abids, Basheerbagh and Gunfoundry areas too have left for their own states.

Many areas surrounding Gulzar Houz in Old City are mostly occupied by guest workers from West Bengal and Bihar, who are engaged in manufacturing of jewellery. Lockdown made them leave the city. Same is the case with those working in hotel industry and fast food stalls spread over the entire state capital. These employ guest workers mostly hailing from Odisha and Bihar.

Likewise, many people from Rajasthan and UP work with granite and marble yards in Chaitanyapuri, Bandlaguda and Uppal. Their exodus has also left many houses empty. The fear of Covid-19, their bad experience while trying to exit the city, and rumours of another lockdown are compelling them to remain at their native places.

Houses are vacant even in Hitec City area.

With many establishments offering the work from home option, employees have returned to their cities in other states. Many fast food centres, beauty parlours and saloons are closed down or have skeletal staff as there are no customers.

G. Hanumanth Rao, a rental agent, said, “Earlier, we used to hunt for vacant houses, because there were many tenants looking for accommodation. Houses used to get occupied within two days of falling vacant. Now, since two-three months, many houses are lying vacant, as they do not have any takers from the student community or employees hailing from other states.”

Fayaz of Sarkar Properties, said, “Hyderabad has a sizeable population of people from other states or districts within Telangana. This is because there are many work opportunities available. For many house owners, rent is their prime income. But the lockdown and pandemic have left them without any earnings, as people have left for their native places,” Fayaz pointed out.