Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets governor, briefs him about COVID situation in state

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state even as 4,280 new cases, 1842 of them in Chennai alone, were reported on Saturday.

Accompanied by Health Minister C Vijaybaskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and DGP J K Tripathi, the chief minister was with the governor between 5 pm and 5.40 pm and is said to have also briefed him on the developments relating to the Sathankulam custodial deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Chennai crossed the 1,000 mark. With 37 fatalities on Saturday, the figure rose to 1033. Across the s tate, there were 65 deaths on day which took the total number to 1,450.

In new infections, Madurai was second with 352 cases, which perhaps explained the government extending the total lockdown in the temple city and its surrounding areas till July 12. After Madurai was Thiruvallur at 251, followed by Chengalpattu (215), Thiruvannamalai (173), Ramanathapuram (149), Kancheepuram (134) and Ranipet (104).

After Sunday, when a complete lockdown will be observed with even vegetable and grocery shops remaining closed, present restrictions will be eased in Chennai and its adjoining areas. IT, ITES and private companies, besides industries units and export firms, will be allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance.

However, travel between the districts for work or otherwise will not be permitted without e-pass. Those who had obtained e-passes or other passes prior to the imposition of total lockdown on June 19 can use the same passes and travel between districts. People with no passes would have to apply with the district collector, an official press release said.