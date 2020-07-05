103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2020 Tamil Nadu CM Palani ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets governor, briefs him about COVID situation in state

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 5, 2020, 2:17 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 2:29 am IST
He was accompanied by Health Minister C Vijaybaskar and Chief Secretary K Shanmugham.
Tamil Nadu CM Eddapadi K Palaniswami with Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)
 Tamil Nadu CM Eddapadi K Palaniswami with Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state even as 4,280 new cases, 1842 of them in Chennai alone, were reported on Saturday.

Accompanied by Health Minister C Vijaybaskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and DGP J K Tripathi, the chief minister was with the governor between 5 pm and 5.40 pm and is said to have also briefed him on the developments relating to the Sathankulam custodial deaths.

 

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Chennai crossed the 1,000 mark. With 37 fatalities on Saturday, the figure rose to 1033. Across the s tate, there were 65 deaths on day which took the total number to 1,450.

In new infections, Madurai was second with 352 cases, which perhaps explained the government extending the total lockdown in the temple city and its surrounding areas till July 12. After Madurai was Thiruvallur at 251, followed by Chengalpattu (215), Thiruvannamalai (173), Ramanathapuram (149), Kancheepuram (134) and Ranipet (104).

After Sunday, when a complete lockdown will be observed with even vegetable and grocery shops remaining closed, present restrictions will be eased in Chennai and its adjoining areas. IT, ITES and private companies, besides industries units and export firms, will be allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance.

However, travel between the districts for work or otherwise will not be permitted without e-pass. Those who had obtained e-passes or other passes prior to the imposition of total lockdown on June 19 can use the same passes and travel between districts. People with no passes would have to apply with the district collector, an official press release said. 

...
Tags: coronavirus in tamil nadu, chennai coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Amid criticism, ICMR defends move to fast-track coronavirus vaccine trial

A patient who died of COVID-19 is buried in a cemetery. (PTI)

Coronavirus continues to trouble India as Centre revises treatment protocol

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases church services for the pubic will be temporarily stopped from July 5. AP Photo

Archbishop emeritus of Bengaluru diagnosed with mild COVID symptoms

The masive COVID-19 treatment facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Centre in Delhi. (PTI)

Paramedical personnel kept on standby as corona spurt expected in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul, Priyanka: Modiji, listen to Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Coronavirus continues to trouble India as Centre revises treatment protocol

A patient who died of COVID-19 is buried in a cemetery. (PTI)

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, says 'era of expansionism is over'

PM Modi arrives in Leh. (ANI)

Amid criticism, ICMR defends move to fast-track coronavirus vaccine trial

Representational image.

ICMR fast-tracking corona vaccine to help PM Modi announce it from Red Fort: CPI(M)

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham