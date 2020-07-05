103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2020 Taj Mahal to reopen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taj Mahal to reopen after 3-month lockdown; social distancing, masks mandatory

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split into two groups
India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks. (PTI Photo)
 India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India’s 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown.

Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split into two groups, a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day who would swarm the mausoleum built in the northern city of Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, in a 22-year effort.

 

“All centrally protected monuments & sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing & other health protocols,” the federal tourism ministry said in a tweet.

Authorities are reopening the Taj and other monuments, such as New Delhi’s historic Red Fort, just as India’s coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest pace in three months.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported a record single-day spike of 24,850 new cases and more than 600 deaths, pushing the overall case tally to 673,165, closing in on Russia, the third-most affected country globally.

But the government has been lifting a vast lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people that has left tens of thousands without work and shuttered businesses.

While international flights remain suspended, domestic travel has been opened up, and the government is hoping visitors will start to trickle back to some popular destinations.

Agra, one of India’s first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state.

“All around the Taj are containment zones,” said a local district administration official, requesting anonymity, ahead of the monument’s planned reopening.

Containment zones, areas identified as most affected by the virus, remain under strict lockdown, with restricted access and movement of only essential goods and services.

“We don’t expect visitors here because clusters around the Taj, including shops and hotels are closed,” the official said.

...
Tags: taj mahal, covid-19 shutdown, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi asks CM Shivraj Chouhan to take charge of ‘unhappy’ MP divisions. (PTI Photo)

MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM Shivraj Singh, says people upset

Police personnel instruct people to maintain social distancing as they wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 test, outside a Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Covid-infected doctor accuses private hospital of fleecing, detaining her

Farmers prepare to plant paddy saplings at a field. (Representational Pic from PTI)

Andhra farmers’ protest to retain Amaravati as capital enters 200th day

A medic collects sample from a person for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing at a government school, during the Unlock 2.0 in New Delhi. PTI photo

COVID-19 recovery rate in Indian states, union territories



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19 recovery rate in Indian states, union territories

A medic collects sample from a person for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing at a government school, during the Unlock 2.0 in New Delhi. PTI photo

No flight for Australia till July 14 due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions

All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 postponed. (AFP Photo)

PM Modi apprises President Kovind of important issues

PM Narendra Modi with President Kovind (Image @PresidentofIndia official twitter handle)

World's largest COVID-19 care centre with 10,000 beds inaugurated in Delhi

A view of a newly created Covid-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds at Radha Soami Beas. (PTI Photo)

Morale of armed forces very high, ready to sacrifice lives for country: ITBP DG

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal along with ITBP DG SS Deswal visits the 10000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham