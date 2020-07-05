103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2020 No flight for Austra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No flight for Australia till July 14 due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
All rescheduled flights will now operate from July 15 onwards, Air India said in a statement
All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 postponed. (AFP Photo)
 All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 postponed. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 have been postponed because of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

"Due to the recent Covid-19 related restrictions imposed on international flights in Australia, the following flights in the next phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Australia are being rescheduled," Air India said in a statement.

 

All rescheduled flights will now operate from July 15 onwards, according to the national carrier.

Late last month, Air India had announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights were scheduled to operate from July 1 to July 14.

The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began from July 3 and more than 700 flights have reached India under the mission repatriating around 1.50 lakh Indians, as per the data shared by the External Affairs Ministry.

...
Tags: australia, flight, india, vande bharat mission, covid-19 restrictions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


