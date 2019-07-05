Union Budget 2019: Breaking tradition, Sitharaman leaves office without briefcase

Sitharaman will be presenting her maiden budget of Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: On Friday, when Union Finance Minister walked out of the Ministry to present her first Union Budget, one could not help notice that the iconic briefcase was missing.

Sitharaman opted for a four-fold red cloth with Union government’s Ashoka emblem as she left for Lok Sabha with her team.

“Sitharaman believes that leather made products are not auspicious for the big occasion, so she avoided the leather bag and took the bahi khata wrapped in the red cloth. This is considered to be auspicious. Also, ditching the briefcase symbolises our departure from the slavery of western thought, ” Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian was quoted as saying by ANI.

For years, finance minister and their deep maroon or brown briefcases holding budget were a common sight.

