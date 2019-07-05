Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana attained 14 per cent growth in three years

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Andhra Pradesh did not send the details regarding GSDP growth rate for the year 2018-19.
finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Telangana state has beaten all others to top the growth rate of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) with 14.9 per cent in the 2018-19 financial year. Delhi stands next with 13.2 per cent growth rate. Besides, it has scored a hat-trick of sorts.

According to the Economic Survey report that was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana state has achieved more than 14 per cent growth in the last three years.

 

Andhra Pradesh did not send the details regarding GSDP growth rate for the year 2018-19. In the last three years, AP has achieved a higher GSDP growth rate than Telangana state. In 2017-18 AP’s GSDP growth rate was 16.4 per cent against 14.3 per cent in TS.

In per capita income Telangana state stood fifth in 2018-19 with Rs 2,06,107. Delhi topped the list on top with Rs 3,65,529. In Tamil Nadu per capita income was less than Telangana state while Karnataka was ahead. The per capita income in Tamil Nadu was Rs 1,86,178 and in Karnataka it was Rs 2,07, 062. Andhra Pradesh did not send the details.

In 2017-18 the per capita income was more in Telangana than AP. In Telangana state, per capita income in 2017-18 was Rs 1,81, 102 and in AP Rs 1,43, 935. Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest per capita income in the country with Rs 61,351.

...
Tags: gross state domestic product (gsdp), economic survey, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


