Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed move is cosmetic: India

The “grey list” comprises nations who are seen to have failed to fulfil their obligations to combat terror-financing.
Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed
New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to “hoodwink” the global community by trying to show action against terror groups and one should not be “fooled by these cosmetic steps”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday after reports claimed that Pakistan had “book-ed” Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close associates for “terrorism financing”.

The move by Islamabad comes in the wake of close scrutiny by the Fin-ancial Action Task Force — a global inter-governmental body to combat terror financing — and is in danger of being blacklisted by the global body.

 

“The government desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere,” the ministry of external affair ministry said in a statement before Parliament.

“India has asked Pakistan to take credible and irreversible steps to end cross-border terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in territory under its control. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to all attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration and supporting cover fire by Pakistan forces,” the MEA said.

Pakistan is facing intense pressure due to close scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — a global inter-governmental body to combat terror financing — and is in danger of being blacklisted by the global body. The FATF had earlier put Pakistan  on its “Grey list” (in which it is currently) for monitoring by the FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group. The “grey list” comprises nations who are seen to have failed to fulfil their obligations to combat terror-financing.

