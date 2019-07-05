Cricket World Cup 2019

Over 16 crore people consume alcohol

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 1:33 am IST
New Delhi: Alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians followed by cannabis and opioids, the Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday.

Making a statement in response to a calling attention motion introduced by BJP MP R.K. Sinha, social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said over 16 crore people in the country consume alcohol, around 3.1 crore use Cannabis and about 77 lakh people take opioids.

 

“The report establishes that a substantial number of people use psychoactive substances in India and the substance use exists in all the population groups with adult men bearing the brunt of substance use disorders,” Gehlot said.

The survey also indicates that around 1.18 crore people between the age group of 10-75 years are taking sedatives and 77 lakh are using inhalents. Children and adolescents were found to be using inhalents more than others. Gehlot said the household sample survey covered all the 36 states and union territories of the country .

It was done in collaboration with the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS,  ten other medical institutes and a network of 15 NGOs.

