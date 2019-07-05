Cricket World Cup 2019

Election Commission announces Vellore LS poll on August 5

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 1:44 am IST
The formal notification for the election will be issued on July 11, when filing of nominations will begin.
The last date for filing of nominations is July 18, date of scrutiny on July 19 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 22.
  The last date for filing of nominations is July 18, date of scrutiny on July 19 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 22.

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the poll schedule for the lone Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, which was rescinded in April last, to be held on August 5.

The election to Vellore LS constituency was cancelled in the run-up to the April 18 general elections, after the returning officer's action, followed by an income-tax raid and cash seizures made from the residence of a DMK functionary believed to be close to the DMK candidate.

 

The DMK had fielded Mr. D M Kathir Anand, son of the DMK veteran leader and former PWD minister and party treasurer, Durai Murugan for the Vellore seat. His principal rival was the NDA candidate Mr A C Shanmugham.

Recalling the President of India cancelling the election then in pursuance of the Commission's proceedings after the I-T seizures, the EC said in a release said, “the Commission has now considered the matter and has decided to hold the general election to Vellore parliamentary constituency on August 5.”

The formal notification for the election will be issued on July 11, when filing of nominations will begin.

 The last date for filing of nominations is July 18, date of scrutiny on July 19 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 22. Counting of votes will be taken up on August 9 (Friday), the EC release said. The EC has decided to use EVMs' and VVPAT in the election in all the polling stations, the release added.

Tags: election commission of india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


