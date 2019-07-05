Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2019 17-yr-old Delhi boy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

17-yr-old Delhi boy hangs himself; writes a note, ‘Mummy, Papa. Sorry’

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 9:27 am IST
During investigation, police learnt that the teenager was scolded by his father for placing an order for earphones.
A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said. (Representational Image)
 A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said Thursday.

The boy had recently taken admission in Class 11, they said.

 

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities informed police that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital by his parents, police said.

He was declared brought dead and the body was handed over to his relatives after autopsy, a senior police officer said.

In a written note left behind by the boy, he had said, "Mummy, Papa. Sorry"," the officer said.

The boy, in the note, however, did not state any reason for taking the step, he added.

During investigation, police learnt that the teenager was scolded by his father for placing an order for earphones. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

So far no foul play has been suspected in the matter, he added.

The teenager was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters. His father is working with Keshav Mahavidhyala, Delhi University, as a peon, police said.

...
Tags: teenage, suicide, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The incident happened on Tuesday night and Salman is on the run since then, the police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Delhi man with sword vandalises eateries, threatens shop owners

Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a 'super yoga for the brain'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Haryana govt makes sit-ups in schools compulsory, calls it ‘super brain yoga’

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

Delhi: School principal held for raping, threatening teacher

The Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government’s road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: What to expect from Sitharaman's first Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2019: What to expect from Sitharaman's first Budget

The Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government’s road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance

Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2020. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Govt orders probe into Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement of funds

Separately, a government source told Reuters that the airline's former chairman, Naresh Goyal, had approached Delhi High Court to quash an order by authorities that stops him from travelling abroad. (Photo: File)

Religious fervour peaks in Vizag for Rath Yatra

A large number of devotees pull the rope of a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra celebrations organised by Utkal Samskritka Samaj near Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo: Deccan chronicle)

Kakinada: Rising cost of material worries house builders

Many property owners have to strive in order to get a house constructed because the cost of material like iron, cement and sand frequently is hiked resulting in the stoppage of the work midway. The state government has not taken a decision on introducing new sand policy though all sand reaches in the state have been closed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham