Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2022 Special panel begins ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special panel begins probe into mystery gas leak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The team members collected blood samples of the women who were hospitalised
On the health condition of the women, the collector said most of them had been recovered and 110 women were discharged from the NTR Hospital. (DC)
 On the health condition of the women, the collector said most of them had been recovered and 110 women were discharged from the NTR Hospital. (DC)

Visakhapatanam: The special committee appointed by the government to find the source of gas that leaked into Seeds Intimate India Ltd apparel manufacturing unit affecting as many as 270 female workers, began its investigation on Saturday.

Anakapalli district collector Ravi Patansetty told this newspaper that the committee, having three experts, began collecting samples from the seeds company and nearby units for analysis. The team members also collected blood samples of the women who were hospitalised.

 

“It is a challenging task to identify the gas and the source through which it came,” the collector said.

On the health condition of the women, the collector said most of them had been recovered and 110 women were discharged from the NTR Hospital, Anakapalli, after an expert team from Visakhapatnam cleared them in the morning. Two pregnant women are undergoing treatment in King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

The collector added that though the unit was non-hazardous, the management submitted its safety audit reports. He said the operations in the seeds unit had been suspended till the committee submitted its report.

 

Meanwhile, the Opposition TD and Left parties raised hue and cry over the incident blaming the management and the state government for the incident. Senior TD leaders including Telugu Mahila president and former MLA Vanagalapudi Anita condemned the government for its negligence of safety measures in manufacturing units.

State secretary of CPI (M) V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government file a criminal case against the management and arrest them. Talking to the media, Srinivasa Rao said the safety audit was not being done properly and this was the fourth incident after the styrene gas leak from LG Polymers.

 

“It is strange that the complex employing more than 20,000 employees has no hospital. They had to search and wait for ambulances to take the patients to different hospitals,’’ Srinivasa Rao said.

...
Tags: ap gas leak
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EAM Jaishankar defends oil imports from Russia

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Government asks states to phase out single use plastics

Citizens are now encouraged to desist from using thin plastic carry bags provided by street vendors, local shopkeepers, vegetable sellers etc. and use alternative options. (Representational image: PTI file)

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court: Prostitution is a profession, all have full legal protection

Directing the listing of the matter on July 27, the court directed the Union of India to file its response to the recommendations made by the panel within a period of six weeks from Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->