Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2022 India's forest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2022, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
India's efforts to protect environment multi-dimensional, said Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that India has achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months before deadline.

Making the announcement at a programme on the 'Save Soil Movement', which coincided with the World Environment Day, Modi cited a number of measures taken by his government to protect the environment, saying its efforts have been multi-dimensional despite the country having a negligible role in climate change.

 

The rise in ethanol blending in petrol from two per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent now has reduced carbon emission by 27 lakh tonnes and saved Rs 41,000 crore of forex reserve. This has also brought Rs 40,000 crore of income to farmers, he added.

In his address, the prime minister said India has also achieved its goal of having 40 per cent of its installed power generation from non-fossil fuel-based sources nine years before the deadline.

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

 

The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, it said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey.

Modi said India's forest cover had grown by over 20,000 sq km in the last eight years, with wildlife numbers also seeing a record growth. 

...
Tags: world environmental day, prime minister modi, sadhguru jaggi vasudev, save soil movement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC cancels 1965 auction, gives land to owners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->