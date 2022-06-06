Governor seeks report on Jubilee Hills gangrape

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a report from the police on the recent gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad by five persons including three juveniles on May 28.

She asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy to submit a report about the case in two days.

Dr Soundararajan said she had gone through the media reports about the incident in which the minor girl was allegedly raped by five accused in a car in Jubilee Hills. She said she was deeply anguished by the heinous crime and sought a comprehensive report from police on the incident.

The Jubilee Hills police identified the five accused including three juveniles in the sensational case. One of the juveniles reportedly is the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader. The police on Sunday arrested a fourth accused, a juvenile in the case, while the fifth one, Umair Khan, is still absconding.