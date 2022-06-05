Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2022 Counselling helped g ...
Counselling helped girl share ordeal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Officials from the city police shared that the victim was in trauma for two days after the alleged incident
Officials from the Bharosa teams and their counselling helped the victim to share the trauma and confide in her parents about the rape assault. (Representational image: DC)
 Officials from the Bharosa teams and their counselling helped the victim to share the trauma and confide in her parents about the rape assault. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: The officials from the Bharosa teams and their counselling helped the victim to share the trauma and confide in her parents about the rape assault.

Officials from the city police shared that the victim was in trauma for two days after the alleged incident. “We ensured that she was given proper counselling and helped her open up about her incident. We were informed that she had told her parents about the incident and shared with them the alleged rape incident. As soon as we received the information, a statement was recorded and we altered the sections. Another statement will be re-recorded as she feels confident and ready to narrate the incident,” said the officials.

 

Bharosa team counsels the children who are victims in PoCSO cases with help of clinical psychologists so that the incident shall not impact their future psychological wellbeing. The Bharosa Support Centre for Women & Children was launched with an intention to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

“Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence due to sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence etc. will be provided with integrated assistance through police, medical, legal and prosecution services along with psycho therapeutic counselling apart from relief and rehabilitation as per their requirements,” an official said.

 

...
Tags: bharosa support centre for women & children
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


