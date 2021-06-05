Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2021 Stalin forms panel t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin forms panel to study NEET impact on medical admissions

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2021, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 4:50 pm IST
Ahead of the Assembly polls, the DMK leader had promised to do away with the nationwide medical entrance exam for MBBS and BDS in the state
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday formed a high-level committee to submit a report on the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on admission to medical courses in the state.

The committee is headed by retired judge AK Rajan.

 

In a statement today, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government always has the responsibility to ensure social justice and was firm in its commitment.

Ahead of the Assembly polls this year, the DMK leader had promised to do away with the nationwide medical entrance exam for MBBS and BDS in the state.

Earlier last year, he has also urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical studies "who are affected by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination".

 

...
Tags: medical entrance exam, mk stalin, national eligibility cum entrance test, neet exam, ak rajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a market in Chennai on June 1, 2021. (AFP)

Lockdown to continue in Tamil Nadu till June 14 with easing of curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

As per a statement, over 300 saplings were planted in the Coast Guard residential area and headquarters. (ANI)

Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard plant over 300 saplings on World Environment Day

People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday

People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

India witnesses sharp decline in daily Covid cases with 1,20,529 new infections today

A nurse prepares for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)

Delta variant behind Covid surge in Varanasi: CCMB

“This study confirms yet again that the Delta variant is the most widespread coronavirus variant in the country right now. But at the same time, it is imperative for us to keep an eye on other emerging variants in the country to prevent another unprecedented surge of cases,” Dr Rakesh Mishra, advisor, CCMB said. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham