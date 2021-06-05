JNTUH preparing to hold BTech/BPharm exams offline

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Friday said that they were exploring the feasibility of conducting the final year second semester exams of BTech/BPharm courses in conventional or offline mode. The centres for these exams will be set up in a way that students can appear for exams from their hometown or village.

The varsity instructed principals of all colleges offering 4th year BTech/BPharm courses to make arrangements to contact all final year students and take at most three cluster options in order of preference from each student writing their fourth year second semester examinations.

As per the circular released by JNTUH, the places that the students were opting should have atleast one JNTUH affiliated engineering or pharmacy college. Further, if any student does not submit their options, it will be assumed that their preference is the parent college.

The college exam branch staff will upload the student preference online by June 12.