Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2021 JNTUH preparing to h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JNTUH preparing to hold BTech/BPharm exams offline

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2021, 2:38 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 10:40 am IST
The varsity asked principals of all colleges offering 4th year BTech/BPharm courses to make arrangements to contact all final year students
The college exam branch staff will upload the student preference online by June 12. — Representational image/PTI
Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Friday said that they were exploring the feasibility of conducting the final year second semester exams of BTech/BPharm courses in conventional or offline mode. The centres for these exams will be set up in a way that students can appear for exams from their hometown or village. 

The varsity instructed principals of all colleges offering 4th year BTech/BPharm courses to make arrangements to contact all final year students and take at most three cluster options in order of preference from each student writing their fourth year second semester examinations.

 

As per the circular released by JNTUH, the places that the students were opting should have atleast one JNTUH affiliated engineering or pharmacy college. Further, if any student does not submit their options, it will be assumed that their preference is the parent college. 

The college exam branch staff will upload the student preference online by June 12.

Tags: jntu hyderabad, final year second semester exams of b tech b pharm jntu hyderabad, jntu hyderabad offline exams engineering pharma courses final year, centres opted jntuh affiliated engineering pharma college, jntu hyderabad to upload centre preferences on june 12
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


