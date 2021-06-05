Husband puts Covid-positive wife in bathroom in Telangana

Medical and health, police and revenue officials visited the victim’s house and counselled the husband and other family members against taking such an extreme measure.— Representational image/PTI

ADILABAD: Ine Medi Peddaiah asked his wife, who had tested Covid-19 positive, to stay for a few days in the bathroom so that other family members do not contract the virus. The family resides in Ramnagar colony in Luxettipet in Mancherial district. It is learnt that the victim is struggling to stay in a small bathroom. She spent one day in the bathroom and before that under a shed.

The incident came to light late on Friday. The Covid victim works as a servant in the Luxettipet municipal chairperson’s house and recently he and his family members had tested positive.

Medical and health, police and revenue officials visited the victim’s house and counselled the husband and other family members against taking such an extreme measure. As there were children in the house, the husband wanted to ensure their safety in the small house.

The officials took the victim inside the house and kept her in home isolation by taking all precautions. They also gave medicines, essential commodities and fruits to her.

The issue came to light when the neighbours saw the plight of the woman and informed authorities.