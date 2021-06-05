Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2021 COVID-19: Maharashtr ...
COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 1:23 pm IST
The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in districts
People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra has announced a five level unlock plan beginning Monday, which will be based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state.

The state government on Friday issued a five-level restriction plan to reopen the state, which is under a lockdown induced by the devastating second COVID-19 wave over the last few weeks.

 

The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts. According to the guidelines, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department.

Level 1 has the least restrictions while Level 5 will have the most.

In Level 1, restrictions will be placed in areas with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, and where less than 25 per cent oxygen beds are occupied. Shops selling both essential and non-essential items, and malls and theatres, restaurants and public places for outdoor activities will be open.

 

Private and government offices, funerals, marriages, gyms and salons will also be allowed to function regularly. Locals trains will function regularly.

Level 2 restrictions will be followed where positivity rate is below 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is between 25 to 40 per cent. In this, restrictions will be as level 1, but with 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, gyms, marriages and restaurants. Use of local trains will be restricted with exemption for medical and essential reasons.

Districts with a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent, or bed occupancy of over 40 per cent will follow Level 3 restrictions.
Stores will only be open till 4 am and malls and theatres will remain closed. Restaurants will only be allowed 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Public places for outdoor activities will only be open from 5am to 9am. All private offices will only be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on working days.

 

Only 50 people will be permitted at marriages, 20 people in funerals. Construction will be permitted but either with only onsite labourers, or they must leave by 4pm.

Level 4 only allows essential shops to open till 4pm and pickup/home delivery for restaurants. Private offices of only 'exempted category' will be allowed, while government offices may allow 25 per cent capacity. Marriages may only have 25 people and funerals 20.

In Level 5 will follow nearly a complete lockdown situation. Essential shops will be open till 4pm, only home delivery for restaurants.
In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 14,152 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths and 20, 852 recoveries. There are currently 1,96,894 active cases.

 

As many as 58,05,565 cases have been reported so far.

...
Tags: maharashtra unlock, level 1 restrictions, five level unlock


