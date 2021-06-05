Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2021 AP HC directs Centre ...
AP HC directs Centre to submit details of amphotericin-b injections supply to states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 5, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Court also asked the Centre about the plans for setting up of medical oxygen plants to avoid its short-supply to Covid-infected patients
 A division bench of justice K Vijaya Lakshmi and D Ramesh held a hearing on Friday and expressed displeasure at the Centre for failing to ensure adequate supply of Amphotericin b injections to patients. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to submit details of supply of amphotericin-b injections for black fungus treatment to various states and also the steps being initiated by it to avoid short-supply of medical oxygen to the Covid-infected patients.

A division bench of justice K Vijaya Lakshmi and D Ramesh held a hearing on Friday and expressed displeasure at the Centre for failing to ensure adequate supply of Amphotericin b injections to patients. As the Centre submitted an affidavit on supply of such injections, the court opined that the supply was very less.

 

The Centre’s counsel submitted to the court that the supply of raw material for making such injections was very less, forcing them to import such material from overseas.

The court directed the Centre to ensure supply of adequate number of injections to the black fungus-infected patients and sought details on how many injections were supplied to the states and to other states in the country.

The court also asked the Centre about the plans for setting up of medical oxygen plants to avoid its short-supply to Covid-infected patients and directed it to coordinate with the states and avoid its short-supply.

 

Tags: amphotericin b injection, ap high court asks center on amphotericin b injection supply, ap hc to center on oxygen supply to states, oxygen plants in state
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


