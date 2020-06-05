73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2020 Violators in Tamil N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Violators in Tamil Nadu to be sent to institutional quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Jun 5, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 11:40 am IST
The overall Covid-19 statistics for Tamil Nadu continued to be on a steep upward curve on all key parameters on Thursday.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

CHENNAI: The special nodal officer coordinating with the Chennai Corporation in Covid-19 control measures, Dr J Radhakrishnan, and  the civic body Commissioner, Mr. G Prakash, warned violators of rules in containment zones (CZ) with serious consequences, as total number of persons testing positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu shot up to 27,256 on Thursday, of which Chennai alone reported a new high of 1,072 cases.
 

Expressing dismay at persons walking in and out of CZ areas freely at a time when Chennai has been going through a critical phase in containing the spread of the disease, Dr Radhakrishnan said such violators "will be caught and taken straight to an institutional quarantine." The city police commissioner AK Viswanathan was also present when the senior officers were talking to the media after visiting some hot-spots in the city today.

Dr Radhakrishnan made it clear that the comfort of self-isolation and home quarantine may not be available to all, unless the Corporation officials were satisfied that necessary pre-conditions for the same were fulfilled. "We are taking all vital steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in Chennai and people should cooperate with the government and necessarily wear face masks for at least a month to end the virus spread," the nodal officer said.

Prakash hinted that the civic body might be constrained to take all persons testing positive for Covid-19 in any CZ, to 'isolation camps' near the city in lieu of home quarantine, if people violated the CZ rules. However, Dr Radhakrishnan, intervened to say there was no such proposal now, adding, persons getting tested in private labs should furnish details of their 'Aadhar' card, mobile phone and full address to enable contract tracing.

The overall Covid-19 statistics for Tamil Nadu continued to be on a steep upward curve on all key parameters today. While the total number of persons who tested positive on Thursday alone touched a dizzy 1,384, which included 11 incoming persons from abroad and other states, the health department confirmed 12 more deaths today, to take the state's death toll due to the virus to 220.

The death of a 17-year-old girl from Chennai, who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government general hospital made for a very sad reading, perhaps one of the youngest Covid-19 victims till date. Though testing positive for the virus, she died of multiple causes including cardiopulmonary arrest and kidney injury. The death cases confirmed today also included a 25-year-old female from Vellore and a 33-year-old woman from Chennai, among others.  
 

 

Meanwhile, Rajendra Ratnoo, heading a three-member medical research team of the Central government, after a meeting with the Chennai Corporation officials said that they will be studying and analysing various aspects of the coronavirus disease management and control in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts, particularly to map the extent and direction of Covid-19 infection spread. He said people should not fear the rising numbers as the testing was much higher here. Some 16,447 samples were lifted for testing today alone.

...
Tags: quarantine centre, chennai coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Supreme court of India. (PTI)

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost

The Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Families of COVID-19 victims face hell at the morgue due to GHMC pay dispute

The pregnant elephant that was killed. (image courtesy: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook)

Kerala pregnant elephant death: Police arrests one person

Representational image (PTI photo)

Bus carrying guest workers falls into ditch in UP, 35 labourers hurt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health ministry issues office memorandum on COVID-19 for its staff members

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

India likely to overtake Italy in COVID-19 tally

Border Security Force personnel disinfect themselves on their return after patrolling, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

With record jump of 8,909 corona cases, India breaches 2 lakh mark

The latest figures.

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost

Supreme court of India. (PTI)

Kerala pregnant elephant death: Police arrests one person

The pregnant elephant that was killed. (image courtesy: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham