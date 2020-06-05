73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2020 Supreme Court agrees ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
A three-judge bench also asked the Central government to file its response on the PIL.
Supreme court of India. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an upper limit on fees that can be charged by private hospitals across the country for treatment of coronavirus patients.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices MR Shah and V Ramasubramanian also asked the Central government to file its response on the PIL, filed by one Avishek Goenka, within a week.

 

The apex court asked the petitioner to serve a copy of the PIL to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the law officer of the Centre can take proper instructions from the government on the matter, and fixed it for further hearing after one week.

The petitioner, Avishek Goenka, had approached the top court seeking directions to appropriate authorities for an upper limit on fees that can be charged by private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, covid-19 treatment, supreme court of india


