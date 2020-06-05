73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2020 You have 15 days to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

You have 15 days to send home guest workers: Supreme Court to States, Centre

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Centre said over 4,200 Shramik Special trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places
Migrants traveling from Gaziabad by Shramik special train arrive at Danapur railway station, during ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna. PTI
 Migrants traveling from Gaziabad by Shramik special train arrive at Danapur railway station, during ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna. PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places, commencing hearing on their plight during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that till June 3, over 4,200 Shramik Special' trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.

 

Mehta said that till now over one crore migrant workers have been transported to their destinations and most of the trains ended up in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He said state governments can tell as to how many more migrant workers need to be shifted and how many trains are required for that purpose.

The hearing in the case, which has been taken cognizance on its own by the top court, is underway.

On May 28, the top court had directed that the migrant workers wanting to return to their home states will not be charged train or bus fares and those stranded across the country will be provided food free of cost by the authorities concerned.

...
Tags: shramik special trains, migrant labourers, guest workers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Resigned Congress MLA Brijesh Merja

Congress' resignation spree continues in Gujarat; Morbi MLA latest to quit party

Representational image

Husband, friends gangrape woman in front of son after intoxicating her

Screenshot of the video.

Farewell procession proves costly for UP inspector, suspended for violating lockdown

Supreme court of India. (PTI)

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health ministry issues office memorandum on COVID-19 for its staff members

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

India likely to overtake Italy in COVID-19 tally

Border Security Force personnel disinfect themselves on their return after patrolling, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

With record jump of 8,909 corona cases, India breaches 2 lakh mark

The latest figures.

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost

Supreme court of India. (PTI)

Kerala pregnant elephant death: Police arrests one person

The pregnant elephant that was killed. (image courtesy: Mohan Krishnan/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham