73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation, Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't sully JNU's image by violating COVID-19 guidelines: University to teachers

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.
The JNU campus in Delhi (PTI)
 The JNU campus in Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Friday appealed to its teachers "not to sully the image of the university by violating COVID-19 guidelines", two days after some of them held a protest on the campus against the CAA and expressed solidarity with arrested students.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.

 

They also backed student bodies across India that staged a virtual and symbolic protest against the arrest of Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU students in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence and over earlier protests against the CAA.

Registrar Pramod Kumar Friday said the university administration noticed that a few faculty members held a protest on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on June 3.

"While right to protest is well-recognised and respected, violating COVID-19 guidelinessets a wrong example, particularly when it is staged by intellectuals of a prestigious university, such as JNU.

"The protesting faculty members are requested not to sully the image of the university by violating the COVID-19 guidelines when the nation is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) had expressed solidarity with the protest, JNUTA secretary Surajit Majumdar said. The JNUTA is a member of the FEDCUTA.

Some faculty members had gathered on the campus to protest but they followed social-distancing norms and did not flout any rules, Majumdar said.

He said some teachers protested from their homes holding placards, while a few gathered.

"It is ridiculous to say people shouldn't protest because of COVID-19 when unjust arrests are being made in the midst of the pandemic. The image of the university will only be sullied if the University community is silent with regard to the injustice seen all around," Majumdar told PTI

...
Tags: jawaharlal nehru university (jnu), india coronavirus measures, coronavirus (covid-19)


