ZPTC MPTC elections: Termites eat ballot papers

Warangal: As the counting for the ZPTC and MPTC seats began on Tuesday, the counting personnel at Ambatpally in Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, were shocked to see that the ballot box was infested with termites, which ate up some of the ballot papers. Ballot boxes related to polling stations in Ambatpally and Suraram were infested.

Election officer Vasam Venkateswarlu said the ballot box from PS 44 of Ambatpally had 395 ballot papers. Out of these, 105 MPTC votes got damaged and 290 are in normal state. Around 116 of the ZPTC votes got damaged and 279 are in normal condition. In Suraram PS 39, of the total polled votes of 342, 15 MPTC votes and 14 ZPTC votes got damaged and the rest all are in normal condition.

Election observer Akunuri Murali too observed the situation and sent a report to the state election commission and is awaiting its decision.