Woman killed, 1 injured as militants open fire in J&K’s Pulwama

Published Jun 5, 2019, 11:09 am IST
The woman was identified as Nigeena Bano and another civilian identified as Mohd Sultan was injured in the attack, police said.
According to officials, militants were behind the attack. (Representational Image)
Jammu: A woman was killed and another person was injured on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen attacked them in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

According to officials, militants were behind the attack.

“#Terrorists fired on #civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano & injuring another civilian Mohd Sultan in #Pulwama. #Police has registered a #case. Officers are investigating circumstances of this #terrorcrime,” the state police tweeted after the killing.

In 2017, the woman’s husband was also killed by militants.

