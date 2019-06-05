Woman killed, 1 injured as militants open fire in J&K’s Pulwama

According to officials, militants were behind the attack. (Representational Image)

Jammu: A woman was killed and another person was injured on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen attacked them in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The woman was identified as Nigeena Bano and another civilian identified as Mohd Sultan was injured in the attack, police said.

“#Terrorists fired on #civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano & injuring another civilian Mohd Sultan in #Pulwama. #Police has registered a #case. Officers are investigating circumstances of this #terrorcrime,” the state police tweeted after the killing.

In 2017, the woman’s husband was also killed by militants.