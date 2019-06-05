Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2019 With a message to cl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With a message to clean river Ganga, IAS officer scales Everest

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Kumar, who is currently posted in Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in Government of India, scaled the peak on May 23.
Kumar is the first and only IAS officer of India who has climbed Mt Everest. (Photo: shriravindrakumar.com)
 Kumar is the first and only IAS officer of India who has climbed Mt Everest. (Photo: shriravindrakumar.com)

New Delhi: Ravindra Kumar, an IAS Officer of Uttar Pradesh Cadre, has a message for the nation from atop Mount Everest, which he scaled with gangajal (water from River Ganga) in the recently concluded climbing season.

Kumar, who is currently posted in Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in Government of India, scaled the peak on May 23. He named his expedition as "Swachh Ganga Swachh Bharat Everest Abhiyaan 2019" and carried gangajal to the highest peak of the world and offered it there to attract the attention of people of India.

 

The IAS officer says his expedition was dedicated to water-related issues as he climbed the Everest to urge people of India to recognise the need for curbing water pollution, saving rivers and other sources of waters and ensuring the availability of clean water for all. This was his second successful climb, with the first one being in 2013.

Kumar is the first and only IAS officer of India who has climbed Mt Everest. With the second successful expedition from the China (North) route and the first one being from Nepal (South) route, he has also become one of the few Indians to have scaled the peak from both sides.

Talking about the motto of his expedition, Kumar, in an interview to ANI, said, "In the present scenario, focus on water sector especially drinking water is one of the major needs of the hour, because as per NITI Aayog's report titled ''Composite Water Management Index'' of June 2018, Delhi and 21 other cities in India would run out of groundwater by 2020, thereby affecting 100 million people. That's why, through 2019 Everest Expedition, I targeted the water sector and reached out to the people of India from the highest point of Himalaya, the source of major rivers of India."

Kumar departed from New Delhi on April 10 and arrived in Kathmandu on the same day. After collecting equipment and other formalities, he departed from Kathmandu on April 12 for China Side (North Side) Everest Base Camp via Lhasa and arrived at the base camp on April 18, five days after which he scaled the mountain.

According to the IAS officer, India not only needs to prioritise water management but also requires a people's movement or ''jan andolan'' to take place to steer the cause.

"India is facing a severe water crisis with an estimated 600 million people--about half the population--grappling with either severe water shortage or access to water that contains bio and chemical pollutants. As per a World Bank report, over 21 per cent of the country''s diseases are water-related. About two lakh people die every year due to inadequate access to safe water. Further, water crisis is not isolated in itself, it would also threaten food security as over 80 per cent of the total water used in India is used for agriculture. Over and above this, we must not forget that two-thirds of our body is made up of water itself. So, we can imagine what the impact of water crisis would be. Therefore, this sector needs not only immediate attention but a ''jan andolan'' in addition to the government's efforts in this regard," said Kumar.

...
Tags: ravindra kumar, mount everest, ias, river ganga
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: TMC leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants

A case was registered in the matter and Ranjeet and Krishna were arrested, police added. (Representational Image)

Delhi man killed by neighbours for opposing to objectionable remarks against daughter

The World Bank, in its report, observed that the main domestic risks to the outlook include a re-escalation of political turbulence amid elections in some countries (Afghanistan and Sri Lanka); fiscal slippages with expanding public spending; and a resurgence of non-bank financial sector funding issues. (Photo: File)

World Bank retains projections for India's economic growth at 7.5 per cent

The political battle between BJP and TMC has intensified after the announcement of general elections result. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata government will fall on its own: Kailash Vijayvargiya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Panga: Kangana Ranaut enjoys South Indian food post kabaddi session; pic inside

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

Ilaiyaraaja.
 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Tree Ambulance coming to your place

Tree on stretcher: Ahead of World Environment Day, ‘Green Man of India’ Abdul Ghani and Suresh K. Jadhav of the SASA group held a demonstration of ‘tree-ambulance’ for relocating trees and displayed equipments used for treating sick trees at the TANSTIA (Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association) in Guindy, Chennai. Vice-President M Venkiah Naidu had inaugurated the tree-ambulance in the city on May 22.(Photo: DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy meets ACJ over panel on state tenders

Pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati welcomes Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s visit to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. — DC

Tiruchy: Big leap in stroke treatment in government hospitals: Dr Saradha

Dr S. Saradha addressing a press conference at Tiruchy on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Sriram Subramanyam is new A-G

Meanwhile, former IPS officer Kode Durga Prasad who was advisor to the state government in the home department also tendered his resignation and it was accepted. (Representational Image)

Ooty: Anti-caste activist Kausalya’s suspension revoked

Kausalya became a crusader against caste killings after her first husband Shankar, was hacked to death in Udumalaipet in March 2016 as her family opposed their marriage. Shankar belonged to a Dalit community, while Kausalya hails from a dominant community. After nearly two years, she married parai artist Sakthi at a ceremony held at Coimbatore last December. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham