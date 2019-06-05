Cricket World Cup 2019

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Published Jun 5, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 11:24 am IST
He also posted an animated video where he is demonstrating Trikonasana, also known as the triangle pose on the micro-blogging site.
Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others.
 Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In the run-up to the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives and also inspire their loved ones to do the same.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On June 21, we will mark Yoga Day 2019. I urge you all to make yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same."

 

He also posted an animated video where he is demonstrating Trikonasana, also known as the triangle pose on the micro-blogging site.

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others.

From 2015 onwards, the Centre along with state government has been organising various yoga programs and campaigns on June 21 since it was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

It is worth noticing that this year, the Centre has shortlisted five cities, Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi to hold National Programme of the International Yoga Day. It will be the government's first mega public event after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the second consecutive term.

...
