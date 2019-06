Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who was denied a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha poll, is likely to be appointed as Maharashtra’s next governor.

Ms Mahajan (76), who was born in Ratnagiri district, had settled in Indore after marrying Jayant Mahajan, a native of the city.

According to sources, the new governors of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be named soon.