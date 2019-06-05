Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2019 Minority girls to re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minority girls to receive encouragement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Other than these initiatives, an awareness campaign will be launched across the country.
Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)
 Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Asserting the Central go-vernment’s commitment to the socio-economic-ed-ucational empowerment of minorities through ‘3E’ — education, employment and empowerment — Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said his ministry will launch the ‘Padho-Badho’ campaign across the country to encourage the education of minority communities’ girls. Of the total target of five crore students under the ‘Pradh-anmantri Scholarship,’ 50 per cent will be female students.

Addressing a meeting of ministry officials, Mr Naqvi urged them to remain alert and cautious to ensure that no “speed breaker” comes on the “highway of trust.” Minister of state Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion.

 

Mr Naqvi said educational infrastructure would be developed on a war footing in those areas of the country where people do not send their daughters to schools.

“Our target is to provide the pradhan mantri scholarship to five crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students,” said the Union minister. He also said that 100 ‘Hunar Haats’ would be organised across the country to provide market and employment opportunities to master artisans and a system to provide an online platform for them to sell their handmade “swadeshi” (indigenous) products will also be developed.

Employment-oriented skill development schem-es such as ‘Seekho Aur Kamao,’ ‘Nai Manzil,’ ‘Ga-rib Nawaz Skill Deve-lopment,’ and ‘Ustaad’ will be made more effective to ensure skill development of 25 lakh youths in the next five years.

Other than these initiatives, an awareness campaign will be launched across the country.

...
Tags: mukhtar abbas naqvi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Karnataka High Court

Clear Gulbarga fort encroachments: Karnataka High Court

Earlier the police had arrested Ranam producer Kanakpura Srinivas and stunt master Subhash K.

Film shoot blast: Cop suspended

According to Hayathnagar police, at around 5.30 pm on Monday, K. Vishal was playing near his house in Banjara Colony when the accident took place. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Toddler run over by speeding car

Telangana high court

Telangana high court seeks state govt's response on fish prasadam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

Ilaiyaraaja.
 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prasar Bharati to stay autonomous

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar flags off the new DSNG vans assigned to DD News at Doordarshan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Bus accident on Badrinath highway; 16 injured

All the passengers in the bus hail from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Police identify 10 terrorists in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Ministry in 'Quarantine' from Monday as preparation for budget begins

With a government in place now, a full year budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the domestic economy suffered its worst slowdown in five years. (Photo: File)

T'gana railway officials charged for making fraud transactions worth over Rs 2 Crore

In its complaint, the railways said bill registration, internal check, passing and confirmation are the main stages in passing the claims and each function needs to be performed by different officials. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham