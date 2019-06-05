Minority girls to receive encouragement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Asserting the Central go-vernment’s commitment to the socio-economic-ed-ucational empowerment of minorities through ‘3E’ — education, employment and empowerment — Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said his ministry will launch the ‘Padho-Badho’ campaign across the country to encourage the education of minority communities’ girls. Of the total target of five crore students under the ‘Pradh-anmantri Scholarship,’ 50 per cent will be female students.

Addressing a meeting of ministry officials, Mr Naqvi urged them to remain alert and cautious to ensure that no “speed breaker” comes on the “highway of trust.” Minister of state Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion.

Mr Naqvi said educational infrastructure would be developed on a war footing in those areas of the country where people do not send their daughters to schools.

“Our target is to provide the pradhan mantri scholarship to five crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students,” said the Union minister. He also said that 100 ‘Hunar Haats’ would be organised across the country to provide market and employment opportunities to master artisans and a system to provide an online platform for them to sell their handmade “swadeshi” (indigenous) products will also be developed.

Employment-oriented skill development schem-es such as ‘Seekho Aur Kamao,’ ‘Nai Manzil,’ ‘Ga-rib Nawaz Skill Deve-lopment,’ and ‘Ustaad’ will be made more effective to ensure skill development of 25 lakh youths in the next five years.

Other than these initiatives, an awareness campaign will be launched across the country.