Major victory: TRS wins 80 per cent seats in local polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 5, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 12:57 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept almost 80 per cent of the seats in the local bodies polls and is in a position to capture all the 32 zilla parishads in the state when elections are held on June 8.

The winners of the zilla parishad territorial committees (ZPTC) elect the zilla parishad chairpersons. The mandal parishad territorial committee (MPTC) members will elect the mandal praja parisad (MPP) presidents on June 7. The TRS is also confident of winning 90 per cent the MPPs.

 

No party has won all the zilla parishads in any election. In Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban districts, the TRS won all the ZPTC seats and there will be no Opposition. Speaking to mediapersons, TRS working president said the TRS had created history by winning all the 32 ZPs in the state. He said such a result had perhaps never been seen in the country.

The results proved that the people wanted the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Rama Rao said.

In several districts, the Opposition was not able to open their accounts. The TRS had won majorities in constituencies represented by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

He asked TRS election incharges not to leave their places till the ZP chairperson and mandal praja parishad president elections are over.

He said it was not right of the BJP leaders to say that the party would become an alternative to the TRS after winning just four Lok Sabha seat.

The heartening show comes just days after the general election results, where the party had won nine of the 17 seats on offer.

