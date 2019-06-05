Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 05 Jun 2019 J&K poll dates w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K poll dates will be declared after Yatra: EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 1:25 am IST
The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule since December 2018 after being under Governor's rule for six months.
Election Commission of India
 Election Commission of India

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held later this year after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra, and taking into consideration the prevailing security situation.

“Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jam-mu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year. The Commission will keep on regularly and on real time basis monitoring the situation in J&K, taking inputs from all necessary quarters  and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in J&K,” the ECI said in a statement.

 

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule  since December 2018 after being under Governor's rule for six months.

...
Tags: election commission of india


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Karnataka High Court

Clear Gulbarga fort encroachments: Karnataka High Court

Earlier the police had arrested Ranam producer Kanakpura Srinivas and stunt master Subhash K.

Film shoot blast: Cop suspended

According to Hayathnagar police, at around 5.30 pm on Monday, K. Vishal was playing near his house in Banjara Colony when the accident took place. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Toddler run over by speeding car

Telangana high court

Telangana high court seeks state govt's response on fish prasadam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

Ilaiyaraaja.
 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New minister’s Japan link to boost ties

S. Jaishankar.

Prasar Bharati to stay autonomous

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar flags off the new DSNG vans assigned to DD News at Doordarshan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Bus accident on Badrinath highway; 16 injured

All the passengers in the bus hail from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Police identify 10 terrorists in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Ministry in 'Quarantine' from Monday as preparation for budget begins

With a government in place now, a full year budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the domestic economy suffered its worst slowdown in five years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham