J&K poll dates will be declared after Yatra: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held later this year after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra, and taking into consideration the prevailing security situation.

“Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jam-mu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year. The Commission will keep on regularly and on real time basis monitoring the situation in J&K, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in J&K,” the ECI said in a statement.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule since December 2018 after being under Governor's rule for six months.