Chennai: Auto parts worth Rs 7 cr destroyed in godown blaze

Published Jun 5, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 3:23 am IST
The godown, owned by Arul, is part of the Hyundai dealership, running on the Sidco campus for more than eight years with over 60 employees.
Chennai: Automobile spare parts worth Rs 7 crore, stored in a godown in Kundrathur were gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday. No one was injured, police said.

The godown, owned by Arul, is part of the Hyundai dealership, running on the Sidco campus for more than eight years with over 60 employees.

 

According to sources, the fire started at 5 am on Tuesday, when only five employees were working in the godown. They allegedly noticed smoke from the godown and immediately alerted the fire control room. Following this, personnel from Sri Perumbudur, Poonamallee and Tambaram fire stations rushed to the spot and attempted dousing the flames.

It took four hours before they could finally bring the fire under control. It is not immediately known as to the extent of damage, but it has been estimated that the figures run to nearly Rs 7 crore.

Kundrathur police have filed a case and are probing whether it is more than an accident.

