Ajeya Kallam appointed principal advisor to Jagan Mohan Reddy

After an emphatic win in the recently concluded polls, Jagan Reddy took oath as Chief Minister on May 30. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam was on Tuesday appointed as the principal advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

An order in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam.

With this appointment, Ajeya will have cabinet rank and would be leading the secretaries in the Chief Minister's office. He will also advise all departments.

Ajeya will be in the position for 3 years, with a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakhs, according to the order.

Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

Likewise, in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to TDP.