Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 Unseasonal rain caus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unseasonal rain causes havoc in Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 5, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 6:55 am IST
The unexpected rain and hailstorm had inflicted heavy loss on standing and harvested crops particularly paddy, maize, cotton and chilli
Unseasonal rain accompanied by hail and thunderstorms that occurred at night on Tuesday has caused huge damage to standing and harvested crops in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. (Representational Photo: PTI))
 Unseasonal rain accompanied by hail and thunderstorms that occurred at night on Tuesday has caused huge damage to standing and harvested crops in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. (Representational Photo: PTI))

Karimnagar: Unseasonal rain accompanied by hail and thunderstorms that occurred at night on Tuesday has caused huge damage to standing and harvested crops in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The unexpected rain and hailstorm had inflicted heavy loss on standing and harvested crops particularly paddy, maize, cotton and chilli along with papaya and mango and other crops.

 

Asbestos roofs of several roadside shops and tiles of some houses in Thimmapur mandal and other towns were blown off during the heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds.

This has come as a rude shock to the residents of Rampur, Bhagat Nagar and Ganeshnagar colonies in Karimnagar. The rain water entered the houses and commercial establishments, causing a huge loss.

The unexpected rain hurt farmers badly as their harvested crop stocked at IKP centres without any basic facilities and sans protection, along with the standing crop in the fields, was inundated under the impact of the heavy downpour.

 

While the decision by the state government to purchase paddy from the farmers came a bit late, the officials geared up to open IKP in the districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna Siricilla to purchase the paddy from the farmers. They also started purchasing food grains by opening only some of the centres in four districts.

Some farmers alleged that even though the paddy procurement centre was opened a few days back, the officials did not purchase their produce. The produce was kept in the open, outside the market yards and IKP centres, without any protection, they stated.

 

Mahendar Reddy, a farmer of Bommakal mandal, said he had cultivated paddy on four acres of land and got a good yield. After harvesting the crop to sell his produce, he brought it to the IKP centre. But the officials did not open the centre till date.

So, he kept his produce in an open area outside the purchasing centre. The unexpected rainfall soaked his entire produce in rainwater even though he had covered it with tarpaulins brought from his house.

Agriculture officer Nagamani said that with the sudden unexpected rain and gusty winds at night on Tuesday, the foodgrains at IKP centres got soaked in rainwater. It is also learnt that, at many places, damage occurred to the standing crop. By carrying out a survey, the extent of crop loss can be assessed and a report prepared, to be sent to the higher authorities.

 

...
Tags: unseasonal rains, hailstorm, paddy purchase
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 05 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/DC)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis

Addressing these issues, chairperson of child welfare committee, Hyderabad, G. Shailaja pointed out that there is no one to monitor the children on a day-to-day or regular basis as the resources are insufficient. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rescued kids go back to streets

They are planning to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum. (Representational Image/ ANI)

GMR airport gets 30 more years to operate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India, Denmark sign 9 pacts, to ramp up trade

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talk in the garden of the prime minister's official residence Marienborg, in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Modi is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in viral video

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in Kathmandu (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->