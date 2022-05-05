Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 TRS, BJP spar over P ...
TRS, BJP spar over PSC exam in Urdu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 5, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Recently, the TS government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of TSPSC to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu
Hyderabad: The issue of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) holding recruitment exams in Urdu has led to a political tussle between the TRS and BJP.

The TRS has slammed the Telangana BJP MPs criticism of TSPSC for holding exams in Urdu arguing that it’s not the first time that recruitment exams were being conducted in Urdu and pointed out that Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was also holding exams in Urdu for long.

 

Senior TRS leader and former MP B. Vinod Kumar on Wednesday took strong exception to BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and D. Arvind’s comments that this will favour Muslims and hurt the chances of Hindus in TSPSC recruitment exams.

“As per Article 8 of the Constitution, candidates are allowed to write exams in Urdu conducted by UPSC and PSCs of various states. Telangana BJPs are talking as if this is for the time Urdu is being allowed in the country. Even in Undivided AP, recruitment exams were held in Urdu.” Vinod stated.

He said it’s unfortunate that BJP MPs lacked knowledge about Constitution and urged them not to flare up communal passions among youth in Telangana by raking up this issue.

 

Recently, the state government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of TSPSC to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu.

This evoked sharp criticism from BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind who alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in politics of appeasement of minority community for his vote bank.

They said the Group-1 exam written in English and Telugu can be corrected by any Hindu, Muslim or Christian but the exam written in Urdu can only be corrected by a Muslim and expressed concern that claimed that such a move would encourage ‘favouritism’ towards Muslims and jeopardise the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts Sanjay announced that BJYM would organise an agitation against the move.

 

Tags: urdu, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana bjp, telangana state public service commission (tspsc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


