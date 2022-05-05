Srikalahasti temple to introduce Swarna Rahu-Ketu Puja

Once the state accords administrative sanction, this will be the first time in the history of the ancient temple that the Rahu-Ketu puja will be performed with the images of Rahu-Ketu serpent gods imprinted on a thin gold sheet. (Photo: Twitter @srikalahasti01)

TIRUPATI: The world-renowned Lord Shiva temple at Srikalahasti town, revered as ‘Dakshina Kasi’ and is known nationwide for performing Rahu-Ketu and other dosha nivarana pujas, is contemplating to introduce a Swarna (Gold) Rahu-Ketu Puja.

The temple has submitted its proposal to the state endowments department and is waiting for its approval.

Once the state accords administrative sanction, this will be the first time in the history of the ancient temple that the Rahu-Ketu puja will be performed with the images of Rahu-Ketu serpent gods imprinted on a thin gold sheet.

Confirming this to Deccan Chronicle, Srikalahasti legislator Madhusudhan Reddy said the temple administration, which has been doing various development works to cater to the needs of ever-increasing pilgrim footfall, has chalked out plans to introduce the Swarna Rahu-Ketu puja. There has been a popular demand for this seva from the devotees.

“The Srikalahasteeswara temple has already earned a name for its Rahu-Kethu puja. Not less than 5000 devotees perform the pujas every day. At present, the temple allows devotees for Rahu Ketu puja under different price categories. This is being performed with silver sheets, which have imprints of serpent-gods’ images.

“We have been receiving requests from devotees to introduce this seva in gold. Hence, we sent proposals to the government. Ffter getting the approval, the new seva will be introduced,” Madhusudhan Reddy said.

The temple of Vayulingeswara in Srikalahasti is the second largest revenue-generating temple in Tirupati district. The rates for the Rahu-Ketu puja performed at this temple are Rs 250, Rs 750, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 tickets. A majority of the devotees prefer the Rs 250-750 tickets, while quite a fee opt for the high-end ticket.

This puja is performed to ward off the evil effects of Rahu-Ketu (planets) and Graha, Sarpa (serpent) doshas. This is believed to help those who have difficulties in getting married and the childless couples. Not just celebrities from film and sports fields, but top politicians and entrepreneurs often book for this puja. Several foreign nationals too queue up at this temple for these dosha nivarana pujas.

The temple is being visited by nearly 30,000 to 35,000 devotees on weekdays. The influx is double during the weekends. It receives an annual income of approximately Rs 200 crore from the sale proceeds of the Rahu-Ketu puja tickets alone.

With an increase in pilgrim footfall, the temple’s revenue is steadily growing. It is learnt that the tentative price of Swarna Rahu-Khetu puja, if a five-gram gold sheet is used, could be around Rs 25,000.