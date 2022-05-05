Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 PM to chair review m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

PTI
Published May 5, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 12:48 pm IST
Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair here on Thursday an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said.

They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

 

The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said.

Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

...
Tags: #pm modi, heatwave, review meeting on monsoon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prashant Kishor (ANI)

No plan to create new party, says Prashant Kishor

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/DC)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India, Denmark sign 9 pacts, to ramp up trade

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talk in the garden of the prime minister's official residence Marienborg, in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Modi is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->