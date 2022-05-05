Nation Current Affairs 05 May 2022 New Yadadri road cav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New Yadadri road caves in due to heavy rains

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Netizens criticised the poor quality of works due to which the road collapsed just after a single downpour
Pilgrims were forced to step out of the buses stuck in the mud and trudge through slushy roads. (Image by arrangement)
 Pilgrims were forced to step out of the buses stuck in the mud and trudge through slushy roads. (Image by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A newly-laid road to Yadadri temple complex caved in due to heavy rains that lashed the temple town on Wednesday halting the buses travelling to the temple. The rainwater also entered the main temple’s queue lines.

This forced pilgrims on board to step out of the buses stuck in the mud and trudge through slushy roads. Videos showing caved roads, pilgrims walking through muddy roads and water entering the queue line complex went viral on social media platforms with netizens taking a dig at the poor quality of works due to which the road collapsed just after a single downpour.

 

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was quick to react on this issue. He tweeted, “Heavy rains in Yadadri. RTC bus stuck in the mud on the ghat road. The main road to the temple has caved in. Stormwater has entered the main temple’s queue lines.

God’s money gifted to contractors and government officers (sic).”
The renovated Yadadri temple complex was inaugurated by Chief Minister K.  Chandrashekar Rao on March 28 after a five-year-long renovation works undertaken at a cost of over Rs 1,200 crore.

 

However, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) officials said the sudden and heavy rains caused some problems which were resolved soon after. Speaking to media personnel, YTDA vice-chairman G. Kishan Rao said, “Due to heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, earth eroded in some places. There are no major damages at the temple complex. As works were going on and trenches were dug adjacent to roads, some earth eroded,” he said.

Rao said senior technical officers and engineers from the roads and building department had inspected the sites, adding that all precautionary measures were being taken to avoid this situation in the future. Yadadri received the highest 86.8 mm rainfall of the day till 8 am on Wednesday.

 

...
Tags: yadadri temple, hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/ PTI)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis

Addressing these issues, chairperson of child welfare committee, Hyderabad, G. Shailaja pointed out that there is no one to monitor the children on a day-to-day or regular basis as the resources are insufficient. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rescued kids go back to streets

They are planning to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum. (Representational Image/ ANI)

GMR airport gets 30 more years to operate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->